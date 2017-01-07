Keene State College student Zachary Sampson earns place on dean’s list

Congratulations to Zachary Sampson of Earlville, who was recently named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at Keene State College. Sampson was among 1,400 students who were honored for academic excellence in the fall 2016 semester.

To qualify for the dean’s list, Keene State undergraduates must be enrolled in a degree program and must have completed a minimum of six credit hours in the semester, receiving no failing or incomplete grades. Students must achieve a 3.5 or higher grade point average on a 4.0 scale to earn dean’s list honors.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

