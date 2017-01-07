Madison Co. January Flu & Immunization Clinics

Madison County Health Department January Flu and Immunization Clinics
Please bring your health insurance card, most insurance plans accepted. Some fees may apply. To make an appointment, call 315-366-2848 or visit www.healthymadisoncounty.org
All clinics will be held at the Madison County Health Department, 138 N. Court St., Building 5, Wampsville and are by appointment.
- Jan. 6 (Friday) from 8:30-11:30 am.
- Jan. 13 (Friday) from 12:30-3:30 pm.
- Jan. 20 (Friday) from 8:30-11:30 am.
- Jan. 27 (Friday) from 12:30-3:30 pm.
