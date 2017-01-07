 
Madison Co. January Flu & Immunization Clinics

immunizationsMadison County Health Department January  Flu and Immunization Clinics

Please bring your health insurance card, most insurance plans accepted. Some fees may apply. To make an appointment, call 315-366-2848 or visit www.healthymadisoncounty.org

All clinics will be held at the Madison County Health Department, 138 N. Court St., Building 5, Wampsville and are by appointment.

  • Jan. 6 (Friday) from 8:30-11:30 am.
  • Jan. 13 (Friday) from  12:30-3:30 pm.
  • Jan. 20 (Friday) from 8:30-11:30 am.
  • Jan. 27 (Friday) from  12:30-3:30 pm.
