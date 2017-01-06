Two-car crash leads to aggravated driving while intoxicated charge for Liverpool man

On Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at approximately 5:35 p.m., State Police responded to a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident on Grampian Road in Clay.

Troopers determined that 31-year-old Ryan W. Casler of 13 Grampian Road, Liverpool, failed to yield the right of way to an oncoming vehicle when making a left-hand turn into a parking lot on Grampian Road.

The victim’s airbag deployed and she was evaluated at the scene by EMS for minor injuries.

Further investigation at the scene revealed Casler was intoxicated. He was taken into custody and processed at SP Lysander for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, a misdemeanor. He was also issued tickets for failure to yield the right of way, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Casler is scheduled to appear in Clay Town Court Jan. 10, 2017.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

