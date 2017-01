Siena College students participate in spring 2017 study abroad

Through the Siena College Center for International Programs, students pursue international internships, do original research, engage in meaningful service learning and form lasting bonds and friendships, all while improving their employment prospects.

Maegan Wells of Cazenovia studying in Prague, Czech Republic.

Madelyn Ellithorpe of Cazenovia studying in Limerick, Ireland.

