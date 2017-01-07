Oswego man charged in car-pedestrian hit and run accident

State Police have charged 47-year-old Timothy J. Oleyourryk, of Oswego, with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident without reporting, a class “E” felony.

On January 6, 2017, State Police in Fulton charged 47-year-old Timothy J. Oleyourryk, of Oswego, with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident without reporting in connection to a car-pedestrian hit and run accident that occurred on December 10, 2016.

The accident was reported to police at the time as having occurred on State Route 104 near the intersection of State Route 104A in the Town of Oswego. During the course of the investigation, Troopers determined the accident occurred on Old State Road near Green Road in the Town of Sterling, Cayuga County.

Oleyourryk was driving a Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck on Old State Road when he struck the 19-year-old victim while he was walking home. Oleyourryk returned to the scene as a second vehicle came upon the scene. Oleyourryk requested that the occupants of the second vehicle transport the victim to the hospital and then left the scene without reporting the accident to Police.

The victim sustained a broken leg and back injuries. He underwent surgery at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, and was later released.

Oleyourryk was arraigned in the Town of Sterling Court, and is scheduled to return on February 8, 2017.

A black Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck with an orange strobe light on the roof and a yellow V-shaped plow on the front was observed in the area at the time of the crash. Troopers are attempting to identify the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle is asked to contact State Police in Fulton at (315) 593-6194, or Troop D Headquarters at (315) 366-6000.

