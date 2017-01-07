Arrest made in village of Phoenix shooting incident

State Police have charged Asa S. Bordies, 20, from Syracuse, with Assault in the first degree, and Robbery in the first degree, both class “B” felonies in connection with the shooting of Ismael Hernandez that took place in the Village of Phoenix on November 14, 2016. Bordies is accused of shooting the victim during the robbery.

Bordies was arraigned in the Town of Schroeppel Court and was remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center in lieu of $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.

The New York State Police have arrested Tommy E. Washington, 20, from 128 Amerst Ave., Syracuse, for 1 count of Robbery 1st degree, a class B Felony.

Washington was arrested earlier today during an investigation by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Detectives with the Village of Phoenix Police Department. Washington will be arraigned later this evening and the victim remains in stable condition. There are additional suspects that were involved in this incident with Mr. Washington, and the State Police are requesting any additional information. Caller’s may remain anonymous and may contact State Police in Oneida, (315) 366-6000 with information.

