SUNY Canton announces fall 2016 president’s list

More than 400 SUNY Canton students earned President’s List honors during the Fall 2016 semester.
“These students have demonstrated a great commitment to their academic studies and we are all proud of their accomplishments,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran.
To receive President’s List honors, full-time students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Among those who received President’s List Honors are:
- Elizabeth LaSalle, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies major, from Canastota. LaSalle is a 2016 graduate of Oneida High School.
- Paul R. McLaughlin, a SUNY Canton Mechanical Engineering Technology major, from Cazenovia. McLaughlin is a 2016 graduate of Cazenovia Central High School.
- Cole Wilson, a SUNY Canton Mechanical Engineering Technology major, from Cazenovia. Wilson is a 2016 graduate of Cazenovia Central High School.
- Andrew M. Kirsch, a SUNY Canton Engineering Science major, from Chittenango. Kirsch is a 2011 graduate of Chittenango Senior High School.
