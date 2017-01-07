Hamilton Public Library news

Tuesday, January 17th at 10:30am – Story Time

Story Time for babies, toddlers, and their caregivers is held in the children’s story room, led by Early Childhood Educator, Hilary Virgil. Story Time for preschoolers will be held in the community room and led by guest teacher Sharon Morley. Story Time is held every Tuesday from mid-September through July, unless otherwise closed for a holiday or emergency.



Thursday, January 19th from 2:30-4pm – Adult Coloring Club

Are you interested in visiting with friends and fellow community members while coloring? Join us for an Adult Coloring Club on the third Thursday of each month from 2:30-4pm. This calming activity is a great way to de-stress and utilize some creative energy! Bring your own coloring project or feel free to use our supplies. Refreshments will be served by the Friends of the Library.

Thursday, January 19th from 5:30-6:30pm – Teen Space Grand Opening Celebration

The Hamilton Public Library invites one and all to join us in celebrating the grand opening of our newly renovated teen space! Stop by between 5:30pm and 6:30pm on Thursday, January 19th and test out the new comfy chairs, play a game with a friend, and help participate in a pizza tasting to determine the best pizza in Hamilton! Many thanks to the Friends of the Library for funding this fabulous renovation project, and to the Sigma Chi of Colgate Foundation for their sponsorship of the personal device charging station provided in the new teen space. Whether you’re a teenager now, will someday become one, or are young at heart—we look forward to celebrating this new community space with you at the grand opening.

Income tax time is here again. If you are planning to file your own state and federal taxes, be advised that the IRS continues to scale back the quantity and type of forms that they make available in hard copy. The Library has ordered hard copies of tax forms and instructions for your convenience and we hope to have whatever is made available to us within the coming weeks. Additional federal forms and instructions will be available to view, download, and print online at www.irs.gov/forms. To order tax products to be delivered to you by mail, please call 1-800- 829-3676. You are also welcome to use our public access computers to file tax forms online or to print the forms to take with you. Our printing and copying services are available at the rate of 20₵ per page.

Certified volunteer income tax consultants will be available at the Hamilton Public Library again this year to help people 60 years old and over to complete their tax forms. These sessions are free and by appointment only. Regardless of income, seniors wishing to schedule an appointment should call Sam Stradling at (315) 824-3361 beginning in February.

Tax preparation assistance is available for low-income individuals and families through Community Action Partnership for Madison County; for more information about this program, eligibility, or to make an appointment call (315) 697-3588. Similarly, Chenango County residents may contact Cornell Cooperative Extension at (607) 334-5841 extension 11.

Additional information about Library resources, programs and policies, as well as access to our online services, is available through the Library website http://midyorklib.org/hamilton/. From the website, you can also sign up for our listserv and Wowbrary notices to receive emails about general Library news and newly added materials in our collections! Follow us on Facebook for up-to- date information about programs, special events, and other general Library-related information, visit http://www.facebook.com/HPL.books.

The Library is normally open Monday-Friday, 10am to 7pm, and Saturday, 10am to 1pm. Please visit or call the Library (315) 824-3060 during these hours for assistance. The book drop at the front of the building is always available for your convenience.

