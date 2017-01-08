Local group to offer training for future progressive candidates, campaign volunteers, grassroots activists training Jan. 12

Central New York Citizens in Action, the New York State Working Families Party, and the Oneida County Democratic Committee are teaming up to sponsor a series of candidate training workshops to recruit, train, and elect the next generation of progressive leaders. The first session of the Running to Win workshop will be held at

The first session of the Running to Win workshop will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 12 at the Central New York Labor Council, 287 Genesee Street, corner of Dakin Street, Utica. Parking is available in the rear. It is free and open to persons who share progressive values and are interested in running for office or assuming party positions.

“The WFP is seeking progressive champions willing to challenge the status quo and fight for a government that works for all of us, not just the wealthy and well-connected. If you are ready to join the fight, and are interested in running for office or helping out a friend, this is a workshop for you,” said Jesse Lenney, Working Families Party Upstate Political Director.

Bill Thickstun, Chair, Oneida County Democratic Committee, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Citizens in Action and the Working Families Party on this project. Donald Trump and the Republican Congress are launching an attack on all the great progressive achievements of the past 80 years–Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Obamacare, civil rights, environmental conservation, progressive taxation, worker and consumer protections. We need every voice and every pair of hands to join in resisting their efforts.”

Running to Win is part of the WFP’s candidate farm team training program that arms progressives with the strategies, tools, and skills needed to win elections. Topics include fundraising, canvassing, budgeting, speeches, planning, and targeting voters; recruiting volunteers; field activities; message development; persuasion; and Election Day plans.

“These trainings will give grassroots activists in Central New York the tools they need to create positive change in their communities and create a bottom-up infrastructure of progressive leaders,” said John Furman, one of the leaders of the Oneida-Herkimer-Madison Working Families Party. “Our goal is to identify, train, and support grassroots activists in the skills and strategies to create a progressive future for our community and nation as well as help them manage successful campaigns or run for office themselves.”

For more information, please email uticaromewfp@gmail.com or call 315.725.0974.

