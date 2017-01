Students named to Champlain College dean’s list for fall 2016 semester

The following students have been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the fall 2016 semester.

Joseph Albanese of Manlius, who is majoring in Filmmaking.

Travis Kennedy of Oneida, who is majoring in Computer Networking & Cybersecurity.

