Ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil lobby renovations at Rogers Center

Join Friends of Rogers on Jan. 19 at 5:30 pm for the official unveiling of the renovated Visitor Center lobby at Rogers Environmental Education Center during a ribbon cutting ceremony. This will be the first significant exhibit upgrade for the area’s premier eco-tourist destination since Friends of Rogers began operating the Center in the spring of 2011.

Preparations for exhibit renovations began a year ago, when Board Member Chris Rossi first convened an ad hoc committee to manage the project. The group spent the next few months designing space functionality and exhibit content. With funding provided by the Mid York Foundation, a professional museum exhibit designer was hired to make the committee’s vision a reality. Construction and installation of the new space was completed entirely by volunteers.

“We are extremely grateful to the Mid York Foundation for making this renovation possible,” said Simon Solomon, FOR executive director. “Since 2011, when Friends of Rogers saved Rogers Environmental Education Center from closing, we have relied entirely on local support. This celebration honors all those who have worked to transform our lobby into a welcoming and vibrant space.”

Light refreshments will be available following the ceremony.

Rogers Center is operated by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Inc., a nonprofit organization that offers educational programs for all ages. Seasonal hours are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call (607) 674-4733 or visit www.FriendsofRogers.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

