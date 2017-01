“Iroquois Prophets” talk at OPL to be rescheduled

Oneida Public Library is canceling the talk by Doug George-Kanentiio on “What Iroquois Prophets Foresee for the World,” originally scheduled for Jan. 11 at 7 p.m., due to a scheduling conflict for the speaker.

The OPL will be rescheduling George-Kanentiio’s presentation in late February.

For more information, stop by the Oneida Library, 220 Broad St., or call 315.363.3050.

