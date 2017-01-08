Testing for radon makes health sense

You may do many different things every day to keep your family healthy and safe. You may choose to cut back on soda or carefree days under the sun. Others may quit smoking to improve how they feel. Many things we do to improve our health require only small changes in our lifestyle, while others may require more effort. Testing for radon every five years is one big action that requires little effort, but could contribute significantly to the health of your family.

Radon is a naturally occurring, radioactive gas that can build up in your home and can cause cancer in you or your children. Radon usually comes from the surrounding soil and can enter through cracks and openings on the lower levels of your home. Your home traps radon inside, where it can build up. Any home can have a radon problem.

Many people don’t know about radon because you can’t see, smell, or taste it. But exposure to radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States behind smoking, and the number one cause of lung cancer among non-smokers. Although lung cancer can be treated, the survival rate is one of the lowest for those with cancer.

Approximately 42% of basements in Madison County tested for radon have shown levels of radon above the EPA’s recommended action level for radon reduction of 4 picocuries per liter (pCi/L) of air or greater. The average home basement radon level in Madison County is estimated to be 6.12 pCi/L.

Radon exposure kills an estimated 20,000 people in the U.S. each year.

Madison County is an area known to have high levels of radon. The only way to know if radon is a problem in your home is to test, and re-test every five years.

FREE radon test kits are available to eligible homeowners from Madison County Health Department, while supplies last. Call Madison County Health Department to learn about testing your home for radon at 366-2526.

Radon detectors are also available at many local hardware stores or at low-cost through the New York State Department of Health’s Radon Program.

If your home does have an elevated level of radon, contact a qualified radon mitigation contractor.

Testing your home, and making repairs if necessary, is a small price to pay for the health of your loved ones. Resolve this New Year to take action and know the radon level in your home.

To learn more, including how to get a free or low-cost radon detector, contact Madison County Health Department at 366-2526 or visit www.healthymadisoncounty.org.

