Canastota Churches close out 2016 and look forward to the New Year

The last two months of 2016 were the busiest for churches in the Canastota Area Assn. Highlights included 12 men from several assemblies attending the Iron Sharpens Iron Men’s Conference in North Syracuse on Nov. 12, an annual event that always contributes to the personal and spiritual growth of everyone attending. Worshipping and sharing with 700 men from around the region is a special thing to be a part of.

Later in November a Community Thanksgiving Celebration at the United Church saw the annual ingathering of the Operation Christmas Child boxes which were shipped to North Carolina for distribution around the world to needy children, many of whom had never before received a gift at Christmastime. People from northern Madison County filled over 900 shoeboxes, stuffed with candy, toys, personal hygiene items and school supplies. It’s always great to be apart of something bigger than yourself, and our local boxes were part of over 8-million collected in 2016! Thank you to all who packed a box this year.

The annual Community Advent Service was held Sunday afternoon, Dec.11 at St. Agatha’s Church on N. Peterboro St. This year’s celebration included 7 Scripture passages read by local church leaders, interspersed with carols by the congregation. A time of refreshments was enjoyed afterwards by the folks gathered from many of the Canastota churches.

The CAAC’s entire officers’ slate agreed to serve again in 2017, and were re-elected by unanimous acclimation by the Board of Representatives. Pastor Dave Allen of Believers Chapel will continue as President, Pastor Charlie Vollmer of the United Church as V-P, Anita Thibado (also of the United Church) will continue as Treasurer, and Cindy Wright-Kolcheski of St. Agatha’s R-C will be Secretary. The first meeting of 2017 will be Wed. Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.PM at the United Church on Center Street, and continue monthly through June. A busy slate of activities is being planned, all centered around the Association’s new motto, “United in Christ – Serving Canastota.”

On Sunday, Jan. 15, individuals from the eleven member churches will gather for a quarterly Concert of Prayer, kicking off 2017’s activities by bringing the needs of our nation before the Lord at a critical time of transition. Interested people are invited to join us at 3 p.m. at the United Church on Center Street.

