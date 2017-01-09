Country Dance at Madison Historical Society

On Saturday, Jan. 21, the Town of Madison Historical Society invites the public to attend a country dance with Double Chase playing.

The dance is at the historical building at 3606 South St., Madison, from 7 to 10 p.m.

This popular band calls good old-fashioned square dances and has a great following.

For a suggested donation of $8, you are bound to have a good time.

This is a fundraiser to help the historical society pay for utilities for the building. Refreshments are available for purchase in the kitchen. Call 315-893-7910 for directions or for more information.

