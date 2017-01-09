Oneida Police Department blottter

On Dec. 30, 2016, Stephen W. Thompson, 66, 180 Skinner Road, Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for having a dog at large.

On Dec. 30, 2016, Michael A. Janse, 35, no permanent address, was issued an appearance ticket for a parks curfew violation.

On Dec. 31, 2016, Isaiah Maldonado, 23, 2400 Tratman Ave., apt. 2, Bronx, was arrested for disorderly conduct and unlawful possession of marihuana. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and remanded in lieu of $200 cash or #500 bail bond pending further court action.

On Dec. 31, 2016, Brian T. Cole, 47, 529 Main St., apt. 2, Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for possession/consumption of alcohol in a public place.

On Dec. 31, 2016, Derek A. Casler, 19, 4425 Stuhlman Rd., Vernon, was arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree and inadequate brake lights.

On Dec. 31, 2016, Michael A. Janse, 35, no permanent address, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal trespass in the third degree.

On Jan. 2, 2017, Michael A. Ellsworth, 22, 521 Main St., Oneida, was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful imprisonment in the second degree, criminal obstruction of breathing and aggravated harassment in the second degree. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and remanded in lieu of $500 cash or $1000 bond pending further court action.

On Jan. 2, 2017, Robert S. Yacono, 59, of 5361 Co. Rd. 32, Norwich was arrested on an arrest warrant charging him with exposure of a person. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance pending further court action.

On Dec. 30, 2016, Felicia S. Kaplan, 31, 5413 Foster St., Durhamville, was issued a criminal summons for harassment in the second degree.

On Jan. 4, 2017, Kristal P. Jackson, 29, 1089 Hubbard Pl., Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

On Jan. 5, 2017, David C. Howard, 37, 146 Main St., apt. 6, Oneida was arrested on a bench warrant alleging that he failed to comply with conditions. The original charges were assault in the third degree, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal mischief. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and remanded to jail without bail.

On Jan. 4, 2017, Nancy L. Burns, 57, of 244 W. Elm St., Oneida was arrested on a bench warrant alleging the she failed to comply with conditions. The original charge was petit larceny. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and was ordered held in lieu of $500 cash or $1000 bond.

On Dec. 22, 2016, Gail L. Titelbaum, 62, 9005 Kennedy Ln., Canastota was arrested for petit larceny, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, fraud and deceit related to controlled substances and a public health law violation related to the possession of controlled substances. She was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Oneida City Court at a later date.

On Jan. 4, 2017, Brandon E. Garlock, 26, of 2656 Seneca Tnp., Canastota, was arrested on an arrest warrant charging him with petit larceny, burglary in the third degree and criminal mischief. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ordered held in lieu of $2500 cash or $5000 bond pending further court action.

On Jan. 5, 2017, Andrew E. Frank Jr., 44, of 310 Kussuth St. Rome, was arrested for grand larceny in the fourth degree. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ordered held without bail pending further court action.

On Jan. 5, 2017, Karen E. Burgdoff, 34, of 518 Lenox Ave., Oneida was issued an appearance ticket for having an unlicensed dog.

