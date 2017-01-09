New book club starting … looking for members

The Canastota Public Library is taking its show on the road this January with a new monthly book club, “Lunch & Lit.”

In an effort to be more visible in the community, the library will host a monthly book club at an area restaurant. An organizational meeting will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 11:30 a.m., at The Raider Grill and Griddle on N. Main Street in Canastota.

At the organizational meeting, the group will discuss what books should be read as well as working out logistics for the monthly meetings. The meetings will be held on the third Wednesday of every month at The Raider.

At the Raider, the group will meet in the large meeting room. As well as a book discussion, a weekly lunch special from the Raider will round out the afternoon! It’s a chance to get out and mingle with like-minded people, enjoy camaraderie, eat lunch and have a great discussion.

Interested in attending? Come to the Raider Jan. 18 at 11:30 a.m. or call Beth Totten at the library to learn more at 315.697.7030.

The Canastota Public Library is located at 102 W. Center Street, Canastota.

