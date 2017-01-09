Bistro recognized for breastfeeding support

Public Health Director, Eric Faisst, presented Madison Bistro owners, Victor Ramirez and Lisa Campanie, with a Community Champion award for their support of the Madison County Healthy Start Partnership.

The Madison Bistro in Wampsville has generously donated a light, healthy lunch of soup, salad, or sandwiches each month for mothers attending the Breastfeeding Connections Café.

The café first started in 2014 and now hosts close to 15 new moms, who can check their baby’s weight, get professional breastfeeding support, talk with other moms, and connect to community resources.

Breastfeeding Connections Café is open the first and third Fridays of the month from 1 to 3 p.m. at Oneida Healthcare, 607 Seneca St., Oneida.

