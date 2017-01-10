Part-time students recognized at SUNY Canton

SUNY Canton students receive Part Time Honors for their academic success during the fall 2016 semester.

Part Time Honors recognize students who earned at least a 3.25 GPA in 6 to 11 credits of course work. It stands alongside the college’s Dean’s List and President’s List as the top awards given for academic success during a semester at the college.

Among those to receive Part Time Honors at SUNY Canton are:

Samantha J. Leamer, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major, from Morrisville. Leamer is a 2010 graduate of Morrisville-Eaton Central School.

Grace Schwatz, a SUNY Canton Dental Hygiene major, from Morrisville. Schwatz is a 2010 graduate of Morrisville-Eaton Central School.

Jessica L. Newman, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major, from Oneida. Newman is a 2000 graduate of Cicero-North Syracuse High School.

Wayne R. Premo, a SUNY Canton Legal Studies major, from Oneida. Premo is a 1998 graduate of Holland Patent High School.

Linda M. Premo, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major, from Oneida. Premo is a 1987 graduate of Oneida High School.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

