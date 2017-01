State police seek public assistance locating owner of safe

On Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, State Police in Fulton responded to Fred Haynes Boulevard in the Town of Oswego where a damaged, gray SentrySafe was located. Troopers are attempting to identify the owner and return the safe.

Anyone with information regarding the safe is asked to contact State Police in Fulton at (315) 593-6194.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest