OPL’s Family Super Saturday Jan. 14 celebrates Native American culture

This month’s edition of Family Super Saturday at Oneida Public Library on January 14 at 11:00 a.m. will feature Shirlee Winder, who will present her favorite Native American stories and games for children 2 to 8 years old and their parents or guardians.

Megan Gillander, the OPL’s youth services coordinator, will provide further crafts and activities with native-American themes for family fun.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, stop by the Oneida Library, 220 Broad St. in Oneida or call (315) 363-3050.

