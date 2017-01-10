 
SUNY Canton’s deans recognize academic achievement

200px-canton-sealMore than 500 students achieved the grades necessary to achieve Dean’s List honors during the fall 2016 semester at SUNY Canton.

This honor is awarded to full-time students who have earned a grade point average between 3.25 and 3.74. The Dean’s List is a mark of distinction and recognition of outstanding academic efforts and scholarship.

Among the students on the SUNY Canton Dean’s List are:

  • Travis J. McGrath, a SUNY Canton Dental Hygiene major, from Cazenovia. McGrath is 2014 graduate of Cazenovia Central High School.
  • Virginia Reneau, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major, from Kirkville. Reneau is 2010 graduate of Unaka High School.

  • Martino Delgado, a SUNY Canton Homeland Security major, from Manlius. Delgado is 2016 graduate of Fayetteville-Manlius High School.
  • Kristine K. Linder, a SUNY Canton Dental Hygiene major, from Oriskany Falls. Linder is 2010 graduate of Americus-Sumter County High School.
  • Cory Rolince, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major, from Syracuse. Rolince is 2015 graduate of Solvay High School.
January 10th, 2017

