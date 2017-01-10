SUNY Canton’s deans recognize academic achievement

More than 500 students achieved the grades necessary to achieve Dean’s List honors during the fall 2016 semester at SUNY Canton.

This honor is awarded to full-time students who have earned a grade point average between 3.25 and 3.74. The Dean’s List is a mark of distinction and recognition of outstanding academic efforts and scholarship.

Among the students on the SUNY Canton Dean’s List are:

Travis J. McGrath, a SUNY Canton Dental Hygiene major, from Cazenovia. McGrath is 2014 graduate of Cazenovia Central High School.

Virginia Reneau, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major, from Kirkville. Reneau is 2010 graduate of Unaka High School.

Martino Delgado, a SUNY Canton Homeland Security major, from Manlius. Delgado is 2016 graduate of Fayetteville-Manlius High School.

Kristine K. Linder, a SUNY Canton Dental Hygiene major, from Oriskany Falls. Linder is 2010 graduate of Americus-Sumter County High School.

Cory Rolince, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major, from Syracuse. Rolince is 2015 graduate of Solvay High School.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

