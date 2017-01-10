Appointments available February through April

Avoid the high fees of a commercial tax preparer! Beginning in February, daytime, evening and weekend appointments are available Mondays through Saturdays through Volunteer Income Tax Assistance at the Madison County Department of Social Services and several other locations throughout Madison County.

Residents who earned less than $54,000 in 2016 can work with trained community volunteers to help file income taxes as well as assist with special credits, such as Earned Income Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit, and Credit for the Elderly for which you may qualify. Easy electronic filing puts your refund in your hands in two weeks!

Before calling for an appointment, please be sure you have all of your tax documents and information available for review. Important documents include the following (a full list may be found at https://www.irs.gov/vita):

Photo proof of identification

Social Security cards

Wage and earning statement(s)

Forms W-2, W-2G, and 1099-R, from all employers

Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099)

Copies of prior year federal and state returns, if available

Form 1099-G, if applicable

Form 1095-A/1095- B/1095-C (Health Insurance Marketplace Statement), if applicable

Both spouses must be present to sign joint returns.

In Madison County, appointments will be available at Department of Social Services in Wampsville and at outreach sites. To arrange an appointment, please call Community Action Partnership for Madison County at (315) 697-3588, ext. 17.

If you are a senior citizen 60+, you are eligible for free tax return preparation regardless of income. For an appointment in Madison County, please call Madison County Tax Counseling for the Elderly Program at (315) 684-3001.

For individuals and families with household incomes of $62,000 or less, MyFreeTaxes.com can provide free online federal and state tax preparation and filing assistance.

