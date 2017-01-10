Snow Drawings at The Art Park

Stone Quarry Hill Art Park is excited to bring back artist Sonja Hinrichsen for a second Snow Drawings event during Cazenovia’s Winter Fest, Saturday, Feb. 11.

This year, the drawing will take place on Cazenovia Lake (weather depending). Tickets to participate in this one-of-a-kind public art-making event are $5 for adults and include a free pint from Empire Farm Brewery for those 21 and over.

Snowshoes will be available to rent. All ages and abilities welcome. Children 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Generously supported by Nelson Odeon and Empire Farm Brewery with aerial images by Falcon View Aerial Photography. Purchase your tickets at http://sqhap.org/snowdrawings/or call the office at (315) 655-3196.

