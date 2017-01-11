Candidates sought for two OPL Board seats

The Oneida Public Library Board of Trustees invites adult residents of the OPL Special Legislature Library District who are interested in running as candidates for one of two open board seats to pick up voter petition forms at the library, 220 Broad St., Oneida.

To get on the ballot for the trustee election, which will be held Tuesday, March 7, 2017, each candidate must collect a minimum of 25 signatures of registered voters who reside in the OPL Special Library District. The Special District is coextensive with the Oneida City School District. It includes Durhamville, Oneida City, Oneida Castle, Wampsville and portions of Sylvan Beach and the towns of Lenox, Lincoln, Vernon, Verona and Vienna. Completed petitions must be returned to the library byFriday, February 3, at 5 p.m.

A duly elected member of the OPL Board of Trustees serves a five-year term without reimbursement. The two members elected this coming March 7 will serve on the board from July 1, 2017 until June 30, 2022, in line with the library’s fiscal year that begins July 1 and runs to June 30.

The OPL board currently consists of George Richard Kinsella, Jr. (president), Lillian White (vice-president), Charles Chambers (treasurer), Patricia Albaugh (secretary), Heather de la Riva, Robert Wilkins and Katherine Wojciechowski.

For more information, contact the OPL Board Secretary, Patricia Albaugh, at 761-9701, or the Oneida Library at 363-3050.

