Morrisville State among handful of locations in state hosting Global Game Jam Jan. 20 through 22

Morrisville State College is among a handful of locations in New York State serving as a jam site for the 2017 Global Game Jam, the world’s largest game creation event, taking place Jan. 20-22.

GGJ is a fast-paced, 48-hour digital “jam session” which gives teams of artists, hobbyists, programmers and gamers throughout the world a chance to brainstorm, innovate, collaborate and develop new ideas for game design.

GGJ begins at MSC on Friday, Jan. 20 at 5 p.m. in Charlton Hall with a videoconference and unveiling of this year’s theme.

Teams, some of which are formed on-site, spend the next 48 hours brainstorming and designing a new video game from scratch without any outside help. All finished GGJ games will be archived onto a Game Jam website for everyone to play.

This is the eighth year MSC will be serving as a host site for the international event, now in its ninth year. Some of the games participants at the Morrisville site have created include: Traps: The Spanish Adventurer (a journey to prove capability as an adventurer, by collecting all of the gold); Ex-Extinction (Sir Captain Rawrington must save his dinosaur ancestors from the incoming asteroid onslaught); Flight Team Phoenix (pilot a phoenix spaceship and eliminate alien enemies) and Cardia Canyon (a hiker tumbles down a cliff and must follow his heart to lead him through the dark and back to his camp).

For more information about GGJ at MSC visit www.morrisville.edu/gamejam, contact Richard Marcoux, Ph.D., at 315.684.6788 or e-mail him at marcourp@morrisville.edu.

Morrisville will be streaming live during portions of the event which will be broadcast on the GGJ Twitch Central Channel.

Registration for the Morrisville site is still open for students and non-students over the age 18 of all skills levels atwww.morrisville.edu/gamejam. The $10 registration fee includes a T-shirt.

For more information on the Global Game Jam, including a database of downloadable games, photos and video from the events and more, visit:http://globalgamejam.org.

