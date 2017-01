Oneida’s Spooner named to dean’s list at Lehigh

Sean Spooner of Oneida was named to the dean’s list at Lehigh University.

Dean’s list status, which is awarded to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses, has been granted to Spooner for the fall 2016 semester.

