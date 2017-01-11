Oneida woman arrested for welfare fraud and other charges

(Lenox) Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Erin E. Chesebro, 34 of Oneida, New York and charged her with fourth-degree welfare fraud (a class E felony) and fourth-degree grand larceny (class E felony).

Between Feb. 1 and Sept. 30, 2016, Chesebro was collecting public assistance from the Madison County Department of Social Services. It is alleged that during this timeframe Chesebro was required to report all earned income but she failed to do so.

As a result, Chesebro fraudulently received $2,100 in public assistance.

Chesebro was issued an appearance ticket directing her to appear Lenox Town Court Jan. 24, 2017, to answer the charges.

