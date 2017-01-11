Oneida County resident among those charged after joint investigation in Lewis County

This morning, shortly after 6:00 a.m. a joint effort of law enforcement consisting of members of the New York State Police, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lowville Village Police Department including K-9 Officers of both the LCSO and the NYSP executed arrest warrants based upon “Operation Northern Watch”, an on-going multi-agency investigation and prosecution of the illegal sales and possession of controlled substances and marijuana.
The following individuals were arrested on sealed Indictments issued by the Lewis County Grand Jury and arraigned before Hon. Daniel R. King Jan. 10, 2017:
- Kimberly Majo-Woods, 38, from Lowville, New York – Indicted for Criminal Sale of Controlled Substances in the Third Degree (class “B” felony) and Criminal Possession of Controlled Substances in the Third Degree (class “B” felony) and Criminal Sale of Controlled Substances in the Fifth Degree (class “D” felony) and Criminal Possession of Controlled Substances in the Fifth Degree (class “D” felony); She was remanded to Lewis County Jail on bail set in the amount of $2000 cash and $4000 bond.
- Melinda Disotell, 43, from Greig, New York- Indicted for Criminal Sale of Controlled Substances in the Third Degree (class “B” felony) and Criminal Possession of Controlled Substances in the Third Degree (class “B” felony); defendant was remanded to Lewis County Jail on $2000 cash and $4000 bond.
- Michael Hoffert, 29, from Boonville, New York- Indicted for the Criminal Sale of Marihuana in the Third Degree (2) counts ( a class “E” felony) (over 25 grams); defendant was remanded to Lewis County Jail on $1000 cash and $2000 bond.
- Robert Randy Newell, 50, from Glenfield, New York – Indicted on Criminal Sale of Controlled Substances in the Third Degree (class “B” felony) and Criminal Possession of Controlled Substances in the Third Degree (class “B” felony); defendant was released on his own recognizance.
- Jessica Gazzillo, 34, from Croghan, New York- Indicted on Criminal Sale of Controlled Substances in the Third Degree (class “B” felony) and Criminal Possession of Controlled Substances in the Third Degree (class “B” felony); defendant was remanded to Lewis County Jail on $2000 cash and $4000 bond.
Drugs that were sold and possessed with intent to sell included morphine, alprazolam; marihuana; cocaine and oxymorphone.
