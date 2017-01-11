Canastota: January at the Library

It’s a new year and the library is at the ready to meet your needs! Whether your need is learning how to use a new electronic device, starting a new hobby or for entertainment purposes, the Canastota Public Library is a good place to start!

Did you get a new electronic device in December? The library can help you learn the ins and outs of your new smart phone, tablet or ereader! Every Wednesday in January from 2 to 4 p.m., our staff will meet with you to help. Just call us at the library to schedule your time with us!

We have ordered Federal and State Tax forms for the year but have not been told when they will arrive or if we will get everything we’ve asked! Please feel free to stop in and see if the forms have arrived. If you need specific forms that we can download from the internet for you, we will be happy to do so. We do charge ten cents per page for copies to cover our costs. Tax assistance for seniors will begin in February.

The Canastota Public Library is currently displaying the works of Leon Kentner on the staircase display to the second floor. Kentner was born July 7, 1929, in Canastota to Leon and Viola Kentner. He was the Town of Lenox Highway Superintendent for 21 years. After losing his wife, Mr. Kentner began painting to occupy his time.

A small collection of his work is on display on the bulletin board wall at the Canastota Public Library. Mr. Kentner primarily paints landscapes in acrylics but has other subject matter as well. If you fancy a piece of his work, you may name your price. Please stop by during the month of January to take a look!

Our Tuesday Movies at 5pm will continue through the winter and spring months. The movies are for an adult audience and are generally newly release DVDs. For the remainder of this month, we have the following scheduled:

January 10: The Legend of Tarzan

January 17: Free State of Jones

January 24: Star Trek Beyond

January 31: Me Before You

Our Book Chat will meet on the last Tuesday of the month at 1pm in the Lawson Community Room. These meeting are open to anyone who has read the book for the month. On January 31 at 1pm, Book Chat will be discussing “The Sandcastle Girls,” by Chris Bohjalian.

And, please don’t forget our two knitting groups are holding a fundraiser for January and February. They have chosen the knitted pattern Wingspan to be their featured shawl. Currently, we have eleven shawls on display and they will be sold during a silent auction. Starting bids are $30 and incremental bids are $5 each. The money raised will benefit the library’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library. The cost for this program is about $30 per child for a year! Currently, the library has 315 children who live in the Canastota area participating in the program.

That number increases as children are born or added to the DPIL and decreases as children age out of the program at age 5. To date, the library has had 263 graduate from the DPIL by turning age 5. You can view the shawls at the library or on our webpage at www.canastotalibrary.org. Bids can be made in person or through email.

The library is always interested in your ideas on programs you would like to see us offer. If you have a program you would like to present or are interested in learning more about a specific topic, let us know.

The library is located at 102 W. Center Street, Canastota.

