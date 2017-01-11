Gillibrand to introduce measure to stop rollback of women’s health care

Gillibrand will lead effort in Senate budget fight to protect women’s access to high quality, affordable health care under the Affordable Care Act

Gillibrand to Hold Simultaneous Satellite Media Availability & Conference Call for TV, Print & Radio Reporters TODAY, Tuesday, January 10 at 2:40 PM– RSVP Here*

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a simultaneous satellite media availability and conference call Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, to announce her new push to fight against efforts to reverse progress on women’s health care made under the Affordable Care Act.

Gillibrand plans to file an amendment to the fiscal year 2017 budget resolution that would take a stand against any attempt to take away or roll back the coverage protections and access to care for women under the ACA. Provisions that could be rolled back through repeal of the ACA:

Women can no longer be charged more just because of their gender.

Health insurance companies can no longer use pregnancy as a pre-existing condition by which to deny women health coverage.

Women can receive critical preventive care without co-pays, including contraceptive counseling and birth control, mammograms, cervical cancer screenings, and breastfeeding support and supplies.

Health insurance companies can no longer discriminate against providers who provide reproductive health care benefits and services to women.

Health insurance companies must include coverage for maternity care.

