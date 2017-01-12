Head-on crash on Route 167 near Dolgeville sends three to area hospitals

State Police in Herkimer are investigating a three-car crash that occurred Jan. 11, 2017, at approximately 9:30 a.m., on State Route 167 in Manheim, Herkimer County.

The investigation revealed a 2004 Ford, operated by Jaimie L. Metzler, 39, of Dolgeville, was traveling north on State Route 167 when it crossed over the centerline and struck a 2008 Suzuki sedan head-on.

The driver of the Suzuki, 24-year-old Kira J. Stone, of Dolgeville, was flown by helicopter to Albany Medical Center for multiple leg fractures and is listed in stable condition. A 2015 Nissan sedan, operated by Leslie G. Kubica, 33, of Little Falls, was traveling behind the Suzuki and was unable to stop before striking the Suzuki in the rear.

Kubica was not injured in the crash.

Metzler was transported by ambulance to Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown for treatment of leg fractures and facial trauma and is listed in stable condition.

The investigation continues.

