Found property located along the shore of the Seneca River in Lysander

State Police in Lysander are looking to find the owner of a canoe that was found Dec. 30, 2016, washed up on the shore of a residence along the Seneca River in the Town of Lysander.

If anyone has information on the owner of the canoe, they are asked to contact State Police in Lysander at (315) 638-8200.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest