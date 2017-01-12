Herkimer College Seeks Nominations for Athletic Hall of Fame

Herkimer College is currently seeking nominations for its Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2017. Inductions will be held during Fall Fest & Alumni Weekend on Friday, September 29, 2017, at 5 p.m.in the Sarkus-Busch Theater. Completed nomination forms must be postmarked by February 15, 2017.

Nominations can be made in four categories: 1) athlete 2) team 3) coach and 4) associate member, administrator or contributor. To be eligible for membership in the Athletic Hall of Fame, potential nominees must meet the following criteria:

Athletes must have successfully completed at least one full season in a given sport, brought prestige and recognition to the College, and either graduated from Herkimer College or have transferred to a four-year college or university where he/she received a bachelor’s degree.

Teams must have compiled a significant record of accomplishments at the regional and/or national level.

Coaches must have compiled a significant winning record for a minimum of five complete seasons while contributing to the future success, either in college or employment, of the athletes who competed under his/her leadership.

Associate members, administrators and contributors must have made special contributions to the quality, growth and reputation of Herkimer College’s intercollegiate athletic program at the community, state, and/or national level.

To be eligible for consideration, a nominee must have been disassociated with the college by virtue of graduation, advancement in career or transfer to another institution of higher education for at least five years or have been disassociated with his/her coaching or administrative responsibilities for a period of five years.

Additional information and nomination forms are available at www.herkimergenerals.com/halloffame or by calling 315-574-4030.

Herkimer College’s athletic program is a Division III member of the National Junior College Athletic Association and has amassed 53 national championships, 111 Region III titles, 153 Mountain Valley Collegiate Conference championships and 30 National Academic Team of the Year awards. The athletic program won the National Alliance of Two Year College Athletic Administrators (NATYCAA) Cup in 2013-14 and 2014-15, ranking Herkimer first in the nation among non-scholarship two-year athletic programs, based on national championship competition.

