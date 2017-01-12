Artist Lecture at the Cazenovia Public Library

The Cazenovia Public Library is pleased to welcome glass artist Stephen Brucker to the Community Room Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m.

The informational presentation will provide a fascinating glimpse into the artist’s creative process.

Brucker will display his handmade borosilicate glass work and describe the progression of each sculpture from ideation to realization.

Stephen Brucker is based in Camillus, New York. He earned his BFA in Sculpture from SUNY Oswego and his MFA in Sculpture from Rochester Institute of Technology. Brucker has studied under artists such as Kathy Budd, Eun-Suh Choi, and Michael Rogers, and has received numerous grants and scholarships.

Brucker’s stunning glasswork is currently on display in the Library’s front lobby.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information on this and other Library events, call 655-9322 or visit www.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

