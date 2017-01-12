Deadline for nomination forms for Greater Utica Sports Hall of Fame is Feb. 1

Nomination forms for 2017 for induction into the Greater Utica Sports Hall of Fame are currently available. The forms can be downloaded athttp://www.greateruticasports.com/nominations/.

In order to be considered for induction into the Greater Utica Sports Hall of Fame, individuals must have lived in the Greater Utica area and achieved or promoted excellence in athletics. A non-retired nominee must have at least 25 years’ experience in the category to which he/she is nominated from.Categories include:

Pre-Modern Athlete (High School, College, Amateur, or Professional Athlete pre-1960) Modern Athlete (High School, College, Amateur, or Professional Athlete 1960-present) Coach or Manager (High School, College, Amateur, or Professional) Sports Executive, Sports Official, or Sports Administrator (High School, College, Amateur, or Professional) Outstanding Supporter/Promoter (Media, Sponsor, etc.)

In order to be considered for induction into the Greater Utica Sports Hall of Fame, teams must have been

A Professional League Champion A College National Champion A High School State Champion A Sectional Champion

For more information, please email the Hall of Fame at GreaterUticaSportsHOF@gmail.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

