The Light Between Oceans to be shown at the Cazenovia Public Library

The Cazenovia Public Library will present two free screenings of The Light Between Oceans on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room.

The 2016 romantic period drama film, based on M.L. Stedman’s 2012 novel of the same name, stars Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander, Rachel Weisz, Bryan Brown, and Jack Thompson.

The heartbreaking film tells the story of a lighthouse keeper and his wife who adopt an infant girl adrift at sea off the coast of Western Australia. Years later, the couple meets the child’s biological mother and are faced with a moral dilemma.

The Light Between Oceans is rated PG-13 and runs 133 minutes.

This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Cazenovia Public Library.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information on this or other Library events, call 655-9322 or visit www.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org .

