MSC President Rogers notes Morrisville’s presence throughout governor’s address

Several key areas in which Morrisville State College has contributed to New York State’s economic progress made the list of highlights Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo noted Wednesday during his fifth stop on a regional State of the State tour, this time stopping in Syracuse.

MSC President David E. Rogers attended the event, along with other key college senior leaders, a group of MSC students and some College Council members among the honored guests.

Among the news Gov. Cuomo announced are plans to expand hemp production throughout the state, continue investment in tourism—including agritourism and craft beer production—and increase attendance at and participation in the newly renovated New York State Fair.

All are areas in which Morrisville State College has played a leading role.

On hemp:

Morrisville State College is doing its part in supporting New York’s dynamic and evolving economy, pioneering the reintroduction of hemp to New York State. Under a research license from MSC, JD Farms in Eaton, Madison County, is experimenting with growing hemp as a commercial crop. JD Farms is New York’s first industrial hemp farming operation in more than 80 years. Hemp is a growing commodity for states across the nation, as both the stalk and seed from hemp can be used in the production of a variety of goods, including clothing, building materials, fuel, paper, and consumer products.

“There is an enormous economic potential of industrial hemp for New York State,” Rogers said. “We are very excited about the prospect of giving Morrisville students and faculty the opportunity to conduct applied research on industrial hemp. We believe this crop has the potential to stimulate strong economic growth across a broad spectrum of industries to include agriculture, manufacturing, energy and livestock. This research program will go a long way toward providing New York with a competitive advantage before more states across the country follow suit. We look forward to helping New York farmers gain the knowledge and experience to become a leading producer of industrial hemp.”

On craft brewing:

MSC is also turning heads with its STARTUP-NY partnerships with Empire Brewing Company and Good Nature Brewing.

In partnership with Morrisville State College, Empire Brewing Company will expand into Empire Farmstead Brewery which will operate tax-free for 10 years. The college has implemented a new Brewing Studies program and will work directly with Empire’s team to develop, implement and manage the program while educating the students of Morrisville State College with first hand practical business experience with a large scale production brewery.

“These partnerships will complement the college’s brewing facility currently under construction at our Copper Turret restaurant and provide a unique learning experience for our students,” Rogers said.

On the NYS Fair:

MSC has an expansive and leading presence among SUNY institutions at the State Fair featuring its programs—such as auto tech, auto body, equine, dairy, livestock, renewable energy and massage therapy—and applied learning at several locations throughout the fair.

The Taste NY Marketplace (formerly Pride of New York) is operated by the Morrisville State College Auxiliary Corporation (MAC) through Nelson Farms, where many products sourced from vendors all over New York State, such as salsas, jams, barbecue sauces, granola, fudge, maple, honey, coffee, spices, candy and popcorn, are available.

The College is the only SUNY institution with a permanent building on the fairgrounds.

Morrisville State College’s curricula are enriched with applied learning and pave the way for opportunity at both the Morrisville and Norwich campuses. An action-oriented, interactive learning lab, the college is a national leader in technology and has been lauded for its exemplary, innovative and effective community service programs.

The college was ranked among the Best Regional Colleges in the North by U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges 2017 issue and was also recognized in the Top Public Schools, Regional Colleges North in the 2017 Best Colleges rankings. For more information about Morrisville State College, visit www.morrisville.edu.

