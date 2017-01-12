Cuomo announces $35.8 million award for Syracuse Hancock International Airport

Today during his State of the State address in Syracuse, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that Syracuse Hancock International Airport has been awarded $35.8 million for the airport’s Terminal Improvement Project. The total project which includes federal and local funding is estimated to cost $45.1 million.

By reimagining the traveler’s journey – a journey that no longer begins at the aircraft departure point, but begins and ends at the airport, the renovation will completely transform the interior and exterior of the terminal, as well as the passenger experience. The project includes the removal of the existing canopy drop-off area in the front of the terminal to expose the sunlight in the passenger exchange area for the first time in decades, a glass pedestrian bridge to allow mobile ready passengers to skip the ticket hall, and an open design in the new Grand Hall that will echo unique design elements and materials seen through the terminal.

“The airport is an integral part of our region, the economy and the community and we are looking forward to not only providing a world-class facility for Syracuse, but also a world-class experience for our passengers. Our vision for the airport is finally becoming a reality and we couldn’t be more excited and grateful for this opportunity,” said Christina Callahan, executive director.

This project will bring full circle a vision to enhance the passenger experience that began in 2013 with the completion of the Terminal Security Checkpoint project.

“Adding the State to our partners in the City of Syracuse and County of Onondaga is a truly exciting development. The Regional Airport Authority will use this vote of confidence and financial commitment to dramatically grow and improve our physical facility and our customer experience,” said Patrick Mannion, Chairman Syracuse Regional Airport Authority.

Some of the project components include the repaving of Colonel Eileen Collins Boulevard; reconfiguring traffic lanes between the terminal and garage to improve passenger drop-off and pick-up; removal of the existing canopy and the installation of a new, dramatic, upswept canopy that is both architectural and functional; renovated terminal façade that will be opened with a glass curtain wall, allowing natural light to flood the interior; a new Grand Hall, which will provide a central space for arriving and departing passengers, to include a landmark, iconic stairway and expanded concession program, renovated restrooms and the installation of new ticket counters that will be redesigned to accommodate future operational needs.

“This investment in the Syracuse Hancock International Airport will help transform our region’s largest transportation hub, while creating hundreds of jobs,” said U.S. Rep. John Katko. “This project has the potential to attract new carriers to our airport, spur economic development, and build upon our City and regional revitalization efforts.”

United Association Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 267 Business Manager Greg Lancette stated, “The proposed enhancements to Hancock International will ensure that the passenger services and appearance will complete the transformation and complement the renovations from just a few years ago”

County Executive Joanie Mahoney said, “This opportunity will be a legacy for generations to come to our region. It is a pleasure to work with Governor Cuomo, and Onondaga County is proud to partner with the Governor on this transformative project.”

City of Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner said, “Hancock Airport is a hub of economic activity in the Syracuse Region. The airport’s presence is essential to the long-term development of the region and by strengthening the Syracuse Hancock International Airport you will strengthen our regional economy. I am excited to see my vision for the airport culminate with the implementation of this project”

“Having a modern and welcoming airport is something our members consistently express as a necessity for doing business in Central New York,” said Robert Simpson, president of CenterState CEO. “Hancock Airport is an important gateway to Syracuse for business travelers and tourists alike, and should reflect the type of forward moving, progressive community we are.

This is a welcome investment that stands to strengthen region’s competitiveness, and we look forward to its completion.”

MACNY President & CEO Randy Wolken stated, “On behalf of the State’s manufacturing sector, we are pleased to learn about the State’s commitment to the revitalization of the Syracuse Hancock Airport. The air transport industry has a substantial economic impact on any given region, not only as a means of reliable transportation for the local community and visitors, but its economic benefits by multiplier effect to other industries, to include manufacturing. For any thriving manufacturing sector, sophisticated and diversified means of transportation are critical components to business growth and success. The advancement and improvements to the Syracuse Airport is a win for all, and we are thrilled to be supporting this important effort.”

