AHA America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk Team Rallies

The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association is offering a new way to get involved with America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk.

Two Heart Walk Team Rallies will give participants the chance to learn how to start a team, register online, and find out everything they need to know for the day of the event. These rallies are designed to help participants be as successful as possible and get familiar with all aspects of the Heart Run & Walk.

New Hartford Rally: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jan. 18 at Tom Cavallo’s Restaurant & Banquet Facility, 40 Genesee St., New Hartford

Ilion Rally: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jan. 25, Francesca’s Banquet, 144 E. Main St., Ilion

Light refreshments and food will be served. Rallies are free and open to the public. Anyone interested in attending should RSVP by emailing heartofutica@heart.org or calling (315) 580-3964.

America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk Weekend 2017 will be held Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4, 2017.

