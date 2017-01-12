Students named to fall 2016 dean’s list at UAlbany

The University at Albany congratulates more than 3,500 students who were named to the fall 2016 dean’s list. Students named to the dean’s list earned at least a 3.5 GPA.
- Katelin Hopkins of Canastota
- Lauren Mannerberg of Kirkville
- Tessa Schaal of Oneida
- Kaitlyn Puukila of Cazenovia
- Michaela Rudy of Bridgeport
- Louis Smith of Canastota
- Antonia Minutoli of Chittenango
- Joshua Kam of Manlius
- Thomas Sager of Manlius
- Seamus Daly of Manlius
- Alexander Hartwell of Manlius
- Sophia Roberts of Manlius
- Nicholas Santaro of Manlius
- John Assenza of Manlius
- Miriam Toro of Oneida
- Marianthi Docous of Oneida
- Olivia Clark of Sherburne
