 
  »

Ballston Lake man arrested for possessing crack-cocaine

Lebon Ricardo J 120176On January 10, 2017, at approximately 10:52 a.m., State Police stopped a vehicle on Central Avenue for multiple traffic violations.  The driver of the vehicle, Ricardo J. Lebon, 40, of Ballston Lake, was found to be in possession of crack-cocaine, marijuana, and illegal DVDs.  He was taken into custody, transported, and processed at SP Albany, where he was subsequently charged with:

  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree; a Class B Felony
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree: Intent to Sell; a Class B Felony
  • Failure to Disclose the Origin of a Recording in the 1st Degree; a Class A Misdemeanor
  • Unlawful Possession of Marijuana; a Violation
  • Multiple Vehicle and Traffic Violations

He was arraigned before the City of Albany Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail without bail.

January 12th, 2017

