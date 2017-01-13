Ballston Lake man arrested for possessing crack-cocaine

On January 10, 2017, at approximately 10:52 a.m., State Police stopped a vehicle on Central Avenue for multiple traffic violations. The driver of the vehicle, Ricardo J. Lebon, 40, of Ballston Lake, was found to be in possession of crack-cocaine, marijuana, and illegal DVDs. He was taken into custody, transported, and processed at SP Albany, where he was subsequently charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree; a Class B Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree: Intent to Sell; a Class B Felony

Failure to Disclose the Origin of a Recording in the 1st Degree; a Class A Misdemeanor

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana; a Violation

Multiple Vehicle and Traffic Violations

He was arraigned before the City of Albany Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail without bail.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

