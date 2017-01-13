CNY Sportsman Show is Feb. 4 in Oneida

The 2017 CNY Sportsman Show is requesting outdoor photos of sportsmen to post on the show’s Outdoor Wall of Fame, along with trophy deer and other mounts. Photos and mounts will be displayed during the show, which will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Kallet Civic Center, 159 Main St., Oneida.

Photos should consist of sportsmen displaying their trophies, or enjoying hunting, fishing, boating, or any other outdoor sport. Pictures can be emailed to maciag@bluefrog.com, or mailed to Holy Cross Academy at 4020 Barrington Road Oneida, NY 13421. A short caption should be included. Deadline for submissions is Jan. 30.

The show will feature businesses and clubs from the central New York area representing archery, gun shops, charter fishing trips, wildlife artwork, hunting and fishing equipment and other outdoor related categories.

This year’s show is sponsored by Laucello Attorney at Law, Planet Fitness–Oneida, Tri-Valley Family Practice, Vanderhoof Custom Cabinets, Mid-York Chimney, Child Health Associates, Nye Automotive, Maciag Masonry, and Kallet Civic Center.

For more information, call (315) 363-1669, or visit holycrossacademy.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

