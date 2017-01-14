 
Rogers to speak at Leadership Greater Syracuse event

dr-rogersMorrisville State College President Dr. David Rogers will be a guest speaker at The College Connection: Making CNY Better on Feb. 9, from 5-7 p.m., at the National Grid Auditorium, 300 Erie Blvd. West, Syracuse.

Organized by Leadership Greater Syracuse, the event begins at 5 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres and networking followed by a program at 6 p.m.  Rogers will be among five local presidents who will share their vision for their institution and their community programs.

Also speaking are: SUNY Cortland President Dr. Erik Bitterbaum; Cazenovia College President Dr. Ronald Chesbrough; Onondaga County Community College President Dr. Casey Crabill; and SUNY ESF President Dr. Quentin Wheeler.

Registration for the event, which is open to the public, is required in advance: https://thecollegeconnection.eventbrite.com.  For more information call 315.422.5471.

Leadership Greater Syracuse is a civic engagement program which has trained more than 1,200 community leaders who serve or have served on non-profit boards in government and in a variety of leadership positions in Central New York.

January 14th, 2017 | Category: Education, Top Story

