Red Cross regional director speaks to Mohawk Valley Rotary

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Dianna Rios, Regional Program Director of the American Red Cross Eastern New York Region, addressed the Mohawk Valley Rotary Club at the weekly meeting, which is held at Pk’s Pub, in Herkimer.

The Red Cross is known for maintaining the largest nationwide blood bank and conducting local blood drives, teaching First Aid and CPR, and responding to national disasters.

They also provide Emergency Communication Service, and support Military and Veteran Families. Dianna Rios with the Red Cross discussed the importance of the Hero Care Network which connects families to services members and critical community services when unexpected emergencies occur using the Red Cross global communications network.

Rios also stressed that community partnerships are key to helping programs such as the Winter Warmth Project which helps to bring warmth to local veterans and military families during the cold winter months. For more information on how you can donate new winter apparel and accessories to help with this program contact Dianna Rios, Regional Program Director of the American Red Cross, Eastern New York Region at 518-694-5160 or email dianna.rios@redcross.org.

