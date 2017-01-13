Statement from Schneiderman on Volkswagen

Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman released the following statement regarding the settlement announced today between Volkswagen and the federal government. Last year, Attorney General Schneiderman announced a lawsuit against Volkswagen for selling cars equipped with illegal emissions control cheat devices and violating state environmental laws; that lawsuit is still pending.

“As described in our complaint, Volkswagen demonstrated a total disregard for the law and for the protection of public health and the environment.

“I am pleased that the company is finally admitting its wrongdoing and taking responsibility for its actions. But it must also take responsibility for the damage done to the environment in states across the country.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

