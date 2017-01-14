‘Paint Dots’ during Winter Living Celebration

Among the activities featured during the 39th annual Winter Living Celebration is the extended Family Fun activity, ‘Paint Dots.’ Sponsored by Clyde’s Little Red Barn, visitors have the opportunity to create unique seasonal artwork in celebration of winter.

Well-known artists Claude Monet, Edvard Munch, Vincent van Gogh, and Thomas Kincaid have all created snow-covered masterpieces. The natural landscapes of Rogers Center provide inspiration for this special Family Fun program, which offers visitors an opportunity to creatively express the magic of winter.

“We are extremely grateful to Clyde’s Little Red Barn for partnering with us. Thanks to their support, this program will be offered free-of- charge throughout our Winter Living Celebration,” said Simon Solomon, FOR executive director.

“Since 2011, when Friends of Rogers saved Rogers Environmental Education Center from closing, we have relied on the generosity of local businesses like Clyde’s to support community activities, allowing this vital resource to be preserved – and to flourish.”

‘Paint Dots’ Family Fun will be held Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Bird Cabin on State Route 80 in Sherburne.

Family Fun Programs are held on the third Saturday of every month. While there is no charge, Friends of Rogers encourages contributions to support future operations. Recent events have included Paper Making, Suet Cakes and Up-Cycled Holiday Crafts. Family Fun Programs are an opportunity for visitors of all ages to experience hands-on learning and exploration of the natural environment.

Rogers Center is operated by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Inc., a nonprofit organization that offers educational programs for all ages. Seasonal winter hours are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call (607) 674-4733 or visit www.friendsofrogers.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

