Oneida Police Department blotter

On January 6, 2017, Brandon P. Walsh, 30, 109 James St., Canastota was charged with petit larceny. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and held in lieu of bail.

On January 6, 2017, Travis R. Reich, 26, 96 Seneca Ave., Oneida Castle, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

On January 7, 2017, Brandy L. LaFlesh, 37, 168 Madison St., Oneida was arrested on a bench warrant alleging that she failed to complete community service. The original charges were petit larceny and trespass. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and was released on her own recognizance pending further court action.

On January 7, 2017, Holly A. Hall, 29, 3757 Prospect St., Oneida was ticketed for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, unlicensed operator and following too close.

On January 8, 2017, Raymond D. Hoag, 56, 5673 N. Butler Rd., Morrisville, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree and with having an uninspected motor vehicle.

On January 10, 2017, Amanda A. Velardi, 34, 4931 Rome Taberg Rd., Rome was arrested on a bench warrant alleging that she failed to appear in court on an original charge of petit larceny. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on her own recognizance pending further court action.

On January 10, 2017, Adam R. Boyce, 30, 195 Madison St., apt. A, Oneida, was arrested for robbery in the second degree, assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and petit larceny. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ordered held in lieu of $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond.

On January 10, 2017, Marcus P. Cossette, 25, 140 Lebanon St., Hamilton, was arrested on a bench warrant alleging that he failed to appear on original charges of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, suspended registration, improper plates, operating without insurance and having an improper exhaust. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance pending further court action.

On January 10, 2017, Janet L. Willson, 35, 452 Broad St., Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant alleging that she failed to appear in court for an original charge of criminal mischief. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on her own recognizance pending further court action.

On January 10, 2017, Mark W. Buss, 46, 427 Stone St., Oneida was issued a criminal summons for harassment.

On January 10, 2017, Matthew S. Perks, 33, 109 Jill St., Chittenango, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

On January 6, 2017, Nicholas C. Hudson, 28, 349 Stone St., Oneida was arrested on an arrest warrant charging him with grand larceny in the third degree. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance pending further court action.

On January 6, 2017, a 16-year-old male was charged with rape in the first degree and sexual abuse in the first degree. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and was released on his own recognizance pending further court action.

On January 11, 2017, Michael A. Janse, 35, no permanent address, was arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal trespass in the third degree and violating the park curfew. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ordered held in lieu of $500 cash or $1000 bond.

On January 11, 2017, Milton F. Lighthall, 47, of 356 North Lake St., Oneida was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was also arrested for violation of parole. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and ordered held without bail, pending further court action.

On January 11, 2017, James M. Brady, 44, of Sharway Hotel, Canastota was issued a criminal summons for harassment.

On January 11, 2017, Samantha A. Burback, 23, 907 Kellogg St., Utica, was issued a criminal summons for harassment.

