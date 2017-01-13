Car accident leads to aggravated DWI charge in Vernon Center

Oneida-based state police charged a Vernon Center man with aggravated DWI following a car crash Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 3:10 p.m. Jan. 7, Trooper Terry Horton was dispatched to a one-car property damage accident on Marble Road east of Arquint Road in Vernon Center.

Upon arrival, Trooper Horton found that a 2011 Honda Civic operated by Steven K. Seibel, 29, of Simmons Road, Vernon Center, had been travelling northwest on Marble Road rounding a left-hand curve when the vehicle drove onto the right shoulder of the roadway. Seibel attempted to steer back onto the roadway and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to slide across the opposite lane and strike an earth embankment off the south side of the roadway.

While speaking with Seibel, Horton noticed a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath. Sobriety tests indicated Seibel was intoxicated and he was taken into custody for DWI. He was transported to the Oneida state police barracks, where a breath test determined Seibel’s blood alcohol content was .25 percent.

Seibel was ticketed for DWI, aggravated DWI with a BAC of .18 percent or greater and other traffic charges and is scheduled to appear in Vernon Town Court Jan. 18, 2017.

