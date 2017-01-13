Man tasered by troopers during dispute in Verona – assault charged

Oneida-based state police charged a Verona man with felony criminal mischief and assault following a dispute early Sunday morning.

At approximately 12:05 a.m. Jan. 8, Troopers Joseph LeWorthy and Nathan Pearson responded to a report of a dispute in progress at the Verona Mobile Home Park on Route 31 in Verona. Upon arrival, troopers observed Michael J. Klish, 27, of Route 31, Verona assaulting a 69-year-old female in the driveway of a residence on Mark Street in the park.

As the troopers exited their patrol vehicle, Klish rushed at them, stating they were, “going to die.”

Troopers deployed a taser in an attempt to subdue Klish, who continued to resist arrest. Klish was eventually taken into custody and the female assault victim was treated by EMS personnel at the scene for multiple contusions and abrasions. She was transported by Vineall Ambulance to Oneida Healthcare for further evaluation.

Further investigation revealed that Klish had been involved in an argument with another resident in the park a short time earlier in the evening and he had shoved that person and smashed his Playstation gaming system before exiting the residence and attacking the female victim in her driveway. Klish was processed at the Oneida State Police barracks, where he was charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree assault, resisting arrest and second-degree harassment.

Klish was arraigned in Verona Town Court and remanded to the Oneida County Jail in lieu of $7,500 cash or bond. He is scheduled to reappear in Verona Town Court at a later date.

